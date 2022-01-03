SCHOOL CLOSINGS DELAYS STORM SNOW LOGO

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Report schedule changes to newsdesk@cmcherald.com.

Below are cancellations, closings and delays reported to the Cape May County Herald:

Atlantic Cape Community College is closed.

Cape May County Technical School District will be closed.

Dennis Township School District is closed.

Middle Township School District is closed and no virtual class is scheduled.

Ocean City Schools are closed Jan. 4.

Sturdy Savings Bank will open at 10 a.m.

Upper Township School District will be closed.

Wildwood Public School District is closed. 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments