Below are cancelations, closings and delays reported to the Cape May County Herald:
 
Cape Christian Academy and Early Learning Center will open two hours late. 
 
Cape May County Park and Zoo could remain closed after Jan. 31 until cleanup is complete to ensure the safety of the visitors.
 
Cape May County Technical School will open two hours late. Students should report directly to third period and follow a normal schedule from there. 
 
Fare Free Transportation will be closed for service Jan. 31, due to continued freezing temperatures and ongoing cleanup efforts.  They will provide transport service for kidney dialysis clients, 'Code Blue' participants, and will deliver meals on wheels to those in need. 
 
Lower Cape May Regional School District is closed Jan. 31.
 
Lower Township Elementary School is closed Jan. 31.
 
Middle Township Public Schools will be opening two hours late.

Senior Centers (Lower Cape, North Wildwood, Ocean City, and Upper Twp) will be closed on Jan. 31 out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the participants. 
 
Wildwood Public Schools are opening two hours late. 
 

