Below are cancelations, closings and delays reported to the Cape May County Herald:

Atlantic Cape campuses will be closed Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. Saturday classes will be held remotely and all events scheduled for this weekend have been postponed. The drive-thru Covid vaccination and booster clinic will now take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Worthington Atlantic City campus.

Sturdy Savings Bank locations will be closed Jan. 29.

