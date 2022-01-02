SCHOOL CLOSINGS DELAYS STORM SNOW LOGO

Below are cancellations, closings and delays reported to the Cape May County Herald: 

Atlantic Cape Community College campuses will be closed.

AtlantiCare will have various offices and departments opening on a delay or working remotely. Click here for a detailed list.

Avalon and Stone Harbor Schools will be closed.

Avalon public buildings will be closed, including the municipal building, recreation center and free public library.

Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School will be closed and no virtual classes will be held.

Cape Christian Academy will be closed. 

Cape May City Schools will be closed.

Cape May County Fare Free Transportation is limiting service to dialysis clients only. They will also be delivering to the countywide meal clients. No other service will be provided.

Cape May County Technical School District is closed.

Dennis Township School District will be closed and there will be no virtual learning. 

Margaret Mace School will be closed.

Middle Township Schools will be closed and no virtual classes will be held.

New Jersey state offices will open at 10 a.m.

Ocean City Schools are closed.

Stockton University campuses and offices are closed.

Sturdy Savings Bank branch locations will open at 12 p.m. 

West Cape May Elementary School will be closed.

Wildwood Public Schools will be closed. 

Upper Township School District will be closed and no academic expectations, assignments or required independent study will take place. The day will be made up in place of a Feb. 18 in-service. 

Storm cancellations, closings, and delays will be added here as information becomes available.

