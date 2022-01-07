IMG_3593.JPG

High temperatures in the 30s Jan. 7 will mean lingering snow on the roadways, now that precipitation has stopped.

 National Weather Service

CAPE MAY - One week into the new year, Cape May County has already seen its second snowfall.

The white stuff came down fast in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, leaving some difficult conditions on the roads, though they were not nearly as bad as they were after the Jan. 3 storm.

Cape May reported 3 inches, as of 7 a.m. Jan. 7. Many local schools and businesses decided to play things safe, opening late or closing completely

The Garden State Parkway saw speeds reduced to 35 m.p.h. overnight, but those were lifted during the morning commute.

Temperatures Jan. 7 and 8 remain cold throughout the county, so it is likely the snow will stick around on the ground through much of the weekend.

Submit snow related news and photos to newsdesk@cmcherald.com.

