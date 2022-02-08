Rattling windows and shaking buildings, reminiscent of an earthquake, were reported by many in Cape May County Feb. 8, but the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said that it was not because of an earthquake.
“We don’t have any direct evidence, but it’s most likely from an air wave, that can either be a supersonic jet or some kind of munition testing, but we have no evidence of where that could be coming from,” Paul Earle, a seismologist with the USGS told the Herald.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said they had no report of a sonic boom in an email to the Herald.
Naval Air Station Patuxent River, in Maryland, did not have any flights that would have caused the boom, Patrick Gordon, a public information officer there, told the Herald.
Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, Naval Air Station Oceana and Dover Air Force Base also did not have any flights that would have caused a supersonic boom, according to spokespeople at those facilities.
A supervisor at Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Virginia Capes, which oversees naval air operations on the east coast, did not know of any operations that would have caused the incident and said it would look further into its cause.
All military officials at different facilities said it could have been a plane flying that they were not aware of, but the FAA is aware of military flights.
We will continue to update you as information develops.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.