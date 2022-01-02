Phil Murphy storm zoom briefing

Gov. Phil Murphy hosted a Zoom briefing on the storm Jan. 2, shortly before declaring the State of Emergency for five counties, including Cape May County.

 Screenshot

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy declared that five counties in New Jersey, including Cape May County, will enter a State of Emergency, effective at 9:00 p.m. Jan. 2, in preparation for a storm forecasted to impact the state with severe weather conditions starting in the early morning of Jan. 3, through late afternoon.

Executive Order No. 278 declares a State of Emergency across Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean Counties, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the impacted areas during the duration of the storm.  

“The anticipated winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, wind gusts, and coastal flooding in parts of Southern New Jersey,” stated Murphy. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.” 

The Governor encourages New Jerseyans to visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. Residents should also pay attention to local forecasts, warnings, and watches. 

For those living in Central and Southern New Jersey, visit the U.S. National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly at http://www.weather.gov/phi/ 

For a copy of Executive Order No. 278, please click here.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments