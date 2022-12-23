tempImageVImI3m.jpg

Tides approach homes on the bay in Avalon Manor, a little after the morning high tide Dec. 23.

 Shay Roddy

A winter weather advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect for Cape May County until 6 p.m. Dec. 23. A windchill advisory will take effect then and continue until 10 a.m. Dec. 24.

tempImageseZZqN.jpg

Flooding at the corner of 20th Street and Ocean Drive in Avalon, a little after high tide Dec. 23. 

