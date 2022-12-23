A winter weather advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect for Cape May County until 6 p.m. Dec. 23. A windchill advisory will take effect then and continue until 10 a.m. Dec. 24.
Multiple local agencies and departments are warning of flooding, which in some areas is causing road closures during the morning commute. It is never a good idea to drive through a flooded area, especially since salt water can be corrosive to vehicles.
Later Dec. 23, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly, from the 50s in the morning, down into the low-teens tonight. High winds are expected across the county.
Cold weather will persist, with high temperatures projected to be below freezing through Monday. Most forecasts are not expecting snow.
Icy roads and surfaces could result from the sudden freeze while there is still remnants of tidal flooding and rain water from the downpours Dec. 22.
Some late morning rain is possible. A quick burst of snow is also possible this afternoon, with rapidly falling temperatures. Any snow accumulation should be limited to a light coasting, if that, but the main concern will be the potential for brief, but heavy snow, which could lead to a quick drop in visibility.
Also, southerly winds gusting up to 50 mph ahead of the front will shift to westerly winds, gusting up to 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected, as low as 10 degrees below zero.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches leading to power outages.
