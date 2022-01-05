jan. 7 snow map
MOUNT HOLLY - Cape May County will be under a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. the night of Jan. 6 to 10 a.m. the morning of Jan. 7, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). 

As of Jan. 5, the forecast from the NWS was calling for 1 to 4 inches of snow in the area overnight and early on Jan. 7. 

Widespread accumulating snowfall is expected with rates up to one inch per hour possible. A narrow band of locally higher amounts of 4 to 6 inches or higher is possible as well.

The snow may mix with sleet at times and has the potential to affect the morning commute, according to the NWS.

