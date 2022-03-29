Closeup,Of,A,Traffic,Sign,Warning,Of,Strong,Winds
Frontpage/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EDT SATURDAY

WHAT Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

WHERE Most of New Jersey, portions of eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and portions of eastern Maryland.

WHEN From 2 PM Friday to 4 AM EDT Saturday.

IMPACTS Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected .

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS The strongest wind gusts, of up to 60 mph, are most likely to occur from late Friday afternoon through the predawn hours Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS,.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments