A snowstorm swept through Cape May County Jan. 3, shutting much of the area down for the day and leaving plenty of white powder to play in or clean up.

Here are some photos from around the region taken by Herald staff and our readers.

Submit your photos, videos and updates to newsdesk@cmcherald.com. 

 
1-3-22 avalon sunset snow storm

A stunning snowy sunset over Avalon's back-bay.
townsends inlet snow

Townsend's Inlet around 8:15 a.m., just after high tide, as snow falls in Avalon the morning of Jan. 3.
boardwalk snow avalon

The Avalon Boardwalk is beginning to be coated with snow on Jan. 3 around 8:30 a.m.
snowy Christmas tree on beach with pier avalon

A Christmas tree on the 30th Street beach in Avalon begins to be covered with snow around 8:30 a.m. The Avalon Fishing Pier is in the background. 
tempImageoJZsTG.jpg

A Christmas tree on Avalon's 30th Street beach, as snow falls Jan. 3, around 8:30 a.m.
Rio Grande shopping center plow snow

A truck clears a shopping center parking lot in Rio Grande around 9 a.m. Jan. 3, as snow falls in Cape May County.
Morans miss avalon sport fishing center snow ocean drive

Snow falls on Moran's Dockside, the Avalon Sport Fishing Center and the Miss Avalon around 10:15 a.m. Jan. 3. A snow covered Ocean Drive is in the foreground. 
_DSC1015.JPG.jpeg

The snow-covered entrance to the Wildwood Crest fishing pier, around 10 a.m. Jan. 3.
parkway northbound snow

The Garden State Parkway northbound from Rio Grande around 10:20 a.m. 
crest bike path boardwalk snow

Where the Wildwood Boardwalk meets the Wildwood Crest bike path on a snowy morning, Jan. 3. 
crest dunes snowSnow falls around 10 a

Snow falls around 10 a.m. on the dunes in Wildwood Crest.
Garden State Parkway 1-3-22

A drone shot of the Garden State Parkway covered in snow on Monday, Jan. 3.
Congress Hall

Congress Hall, in Cape May, covered in snow Jan. 3, 2022.
Avalon Yacht Club patrol boat snow

An Avalon Yacht Club patrol boat sits in the winter weather on Jan. 3.
Avalon Yacht Club snow

The Avalon Yacht Club, at 7th Street and the bay, during the Jan. 3 storm.
Diving Horse

The Diving Horse restaurant, on Dune Drive, in Avalon was quiet and covered in snow Jan. 3.
Avalon Snowstorm

An Avalon truck plows snow during the Jan. 3 storm.
Morey's snow 1-3-22

Mariner's Pier, one of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, covered in snow.
IMG_3568.png

A bike rack at 21st Street and Dune Drive in Avalon, as snow accumulates Jan. 3.
wildwood boardwalk snow

Snow had nowhere to pile up, where the boardwalk is under construction in Wildwood.
Shamrock Snow

The soon-to-be-moved former Shamrock Bar, in Wildwood, sits well above the day's snowfall.
Romeo's Pizza Snow

The Romeos's Pizza sign weathered the January 3rd snow in Wildwood.
north ww flood snow ice

A picture from 17th and New York avenues, looking toward the bay, in North Wildwood, showing snow and flooding. Reader/photographer James Martin reports there is no power in the area, as of 10:55 a.m.
snow trees art photo

Heavy snow entered the Cape May County area the morning of Jan. 3
Princeton snow storm

The Princeton in Avalon in the midst of the Jan. 3 storm.
Whitebrier snow storm

A snow covered 21st Street outside the Whitebrier, in Avalon, during the Jan. 3 storm.
duffinettis snow

Duffinetti's Restaurant in Wildwood during the Jan. 3 storm.
uncle bills sign snow covered

The Uncle Bills Pancake House sign in Wildwood was covered in snow Jan. 3.
nuns beach demo snow plow

A Stone Harbor truck plows Second Avenue near the old Nun's Beach.

