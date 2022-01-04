Snow-covered,Road,,The,Marks,Of,Wheels
COURT HOUSE - Cape May County is under a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. Jan. 5, according to the National Weather Service.

Freezing rain is expected to add complications to the morning commute. Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible, according to the National Weather Service. 

Freezing temperatures have already resulted in icy conditions on the roads the evening of Jan. 4.

The temperature is supposed to rise over night, and the high Jan. 5 is 47 degrees in Rio Grande, which should allow for the roads to improve as the day warms up. 

