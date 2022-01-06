COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management has issued a “Code Blue” advisory for all of Cape May County, effective from 6:00 p.m. Jan. 6, to 6:00 a.m. Jan. 9.
“Code Blue” conditions are in effect when the temperature reaches 25 degrees Fahrenheit or lower with clear skies or 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower with precipitation.
Please be aware that there may be people in your municipality that require temporary sheltering during this advisory period.
Persons seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the County Homeless Hotline at 1-877-886-1325 or 1-609-886-1325.
If you have any questions or would like additional information, please contact our office. Additional information regarding the “Code Blue” advisory can be found on the Cape May County website: capemaycountynj.gov
Forecast:
Thursday Night: Rain, snow, and sleet likely before 1am, then rain and snow between 1am and 2am, then snow after 2am. Low around 29. Blustery, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Friday: A chance of snow, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind around 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Sunday: Rain likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: Rain before 4am, then a chance of snow. Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
