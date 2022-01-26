code blue shutterstock
The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management advises all municipalities that Cape May County will be under “Code Blue” severe weather advisory effective from 6:00 pm Wednesday  January 26, 2022 through 6:00 am Monday January 31, 2022. 

“Code Blue” conditions are in effect when the temperature reaches 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

A “Code Blue” emergency is intended to protect homeless individuals living outside on the streets, in parks or poorly insulated settings, who are at risk for cold related exposure and possible death.

If you need shelter during a Code Blue declaration, please call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext 2434 Monday – Friday 8:30-4:30 or call 2-1-1 after 4:30PM and on weekends, and holidays. 

Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services web site at the link below.

                http://www.cmcbss.com

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 12. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Night

Snow. Low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

