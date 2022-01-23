code blue shutterstock
The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management advises all municipalities that Cape May County will be under “Code Blue” severe weather advisory effective from 6:00 pm, on (01/23/2022) through 6:00 am, on (01/26/2022).

“Code Blue” conditions are in effect when the temperature reaches 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

A “Code Blue” emergency is intended to protect homeless individuals living outside on the streets, in parks or poorly insulated settings, who are at risk for cold related exposure and possible death. 

If you need shelter during a Code Blue declaration, please call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext 2434 Monday – Friday 8:30-4:30 or call 2-1-1 after 4:30PM and on weekends, and holidays. 

Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services web site at the link below.

                http://www.cmcbss.com

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow before 8am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 8am and 9am, then a slight chance of rain after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

