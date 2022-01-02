code blue shutterstock
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The Office of Emergency Management has issued a “Code Blue” advisory for all of Cape May County effective from 6:00 p.m. Jan. 2 to 6:00 a.m. Jan. 4.

“Code Blue” conditions are in effect when the temperature reaches 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. A “Code Blue” emergency is intended to protect 

homeless individuals living outside, on the streets, in parks or poorly insulated settings, who are at risk for cold related exposure and possible death. 

Persons seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling 2-1-1.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments