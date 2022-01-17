code blue shutterstock
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management advises all municipalities that Cape May County will be under a “Code Blue” severe weather advisory effective from 6 p.m. Jan. 17 through 6 a.m. Jan. 19.

“Code Blue” conditions are in effect when the temperature reaches 32 degrees or below. 

A “Code Blue” emergency is intended to protect homeless individuals living outside on the streets, in parks or poorly insulated settings, who are at risk for cold related exposure and possible death.

If you need shelter during a "Code Blue" declaration, please call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext. 2434 from Monday through Friday 8:30-4:30 or call 2-1-1 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends and holidays.  

Additional information regarding "Code Blue" conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services web site at the link below. 

                http://www.cmcbss.com

Jan. 17: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Jan. 18: Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Night of Jan. 18: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments