COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management advises all municipalities that Cape May County will be under “Code Blue” severe weather advisory effective from 6 p.m., Jan. 20 through 6 a.m. Jan. 23.

“Code Blue” conditions are in effect when the temperature reaches 32 degrees or below.

A “Code Blue” emergency is intended to protect homeless individuals living outside on the streets, in parks or poorly insulated settings, who are at risk for cold related exposure and possible death.

If you need shelter during a "Code Blue" declaration, please call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext. 2434 Monday – Friday 8:30-4:30 or call 2-1-1 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends and holidays. 

Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services web site at the link below.

 http://www.cmcbss.com

Forecast:

Thursday

A slight chance of snow before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. North wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A slight chance of snow after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

A chance of snow, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 18. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday

A chance of snow, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

 

