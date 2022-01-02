flood warning
MOUNT HOLLY - A coastal flood warning is in effect from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m. Jan 3 in tidal areas of Cape May County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). 

The flood warning will coincide with a winter storm warning, in effect the same day until 5 p.m. 

One to two feet of flooding above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, according to the NWS.

High tide will be just after 8 a.m. Jan. 3. Some roads may become impassable and it is a good idea to move your car from low-lying areas.

