COURT HOUSE - According to an Aug. 3 release, in preparation for the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias, the following cancellations and closures of Cape May County government services have been announced.
- The Freeholder Caucus, scheduled for Aug. 4, has been canceled. The caucus and regular freeholder meeting will take place Aug. 11, at 3 p.m., and the regular Freeholder meeting is scheduled for 4:30 pm.
- Fare Free Transportation is suspending all services to the barrier islands Aug. 4-5, due to the potential of flooding. All services to the mainland will continue on the regular schedule during this time. All services to the barrier islands will resume Aug. 6. There is no change to the services to the mainland during this weather incident.
- Meals on Wheels will provide double service to cover meals for Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 for those living on the barrier islands and impacted by the canceled services.
- The staff at the Cape May County Parks and Zoo are preparing for the onset of Tropical Storm Isaias and have not closed the parks and zoo. The staff is following all safety protocols and storm procedures to ensure the safety of the animals.
- A decision will be made later today, Aug. 3. Please check their website, at www.cmczoo.com, and the Cape May County government website, at www.capemaycountynj.gov, for storm information and additional closings and cancelations.
Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton advises all residents and visitors to take this storm seriously and follow safety guidelines in preparing for and during the storm. Remove or secure outdoor furniture and other items that can blow away from the high winds associated with a tropical storm and hurricane. Stay indoors during the storm and if you must go out, avoid flood-prone areas for your safety and the safety of First Responders.
Everyone is advised to follow posted notices at all beaches, and U.S. Coast Guard restrictions on boating during this storm.