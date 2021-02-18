Snow Totals 2-18-21.png
MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has extended a winter weather advisory issued Feb. 17. 

According to the NWS, the advisory will now end at 7 p.m. Feb. 19, having been scheduled to end at 10 a.m. 

Mixed precipitation is expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Also, there is the potential for a light glaze of ice. 

Patchy freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow will continue through the evening hours. Snow, sleet and rain will around sunrise Feb. 19, from the southwest, as the next system approaches. 

Motorists should prepare to hazardous road conditions during the morning and evening commutes Feb. 19. 

