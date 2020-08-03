NEWARK - New Jersey Transit anticipates regular service on its rail, bus, light rail and Access Link services through Aug. 5, as long as weather conditions permit safe operation.
According to a release, parts of New Jersey are forecasted to experience heavy rain and strong winds, which could impact the overhead wires on rail and light rail service and prompt bus and Access Link detours due to potential road closures.
New Jersey Transit will have personnel and assets in position to address any issues that may arise during or after the storm, which could include downed wires or trees.
New Jersey Transit’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is open and closely monitoring weather forecasts and conditions as the storm develops. Key personnel will monitor any impacts to the system throughout the duration of the storm.
Customers are advised to use extreme caution around bus stops, stations and facilities, in the event high water conditions exist. Customers should also build extra travel time into their schedules as residual delays, and some cancellations may occur from the residual effects of the storm.
Travel Advice:
- Before starting your trip, visit njtransit.com for up-to-the-minute service information.
- Customers are encouraged to download or update the New Jersey Transit mobile app to set up and receive customized service alert information via push notifications. Visit the You Tube video for easy instructions on setting up custom push notifications.
- Stay connected to New Jersey Transit social media during your commute. Search for rail, bus or light rail-specific Twitter accounts for the best information
- Sign up for the My Transit alert system on njtransit.com, which delivers travel advisories for your specific trip to your cell phone via email or text.
- Allow extra time getting to and from your destination. Use extreme caution when walking on exposed sidewalks or station platforms and when boarding trains and buses.
- Listen closely to public address announcements at stations for late-breaking service information.