MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Cape May County.
According to the NWS, the watch will be in effect until midnight June 22.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 22, 2021 @ 9:41 am
