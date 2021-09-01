Weather Image

MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Cape May County Sept. 1. 

According to the NWS, the watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m. 

Storms are expected as remnants from Hurricane Ida make their way across the East Coast through New Jersey. 

