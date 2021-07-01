Prec. Outlook 7-1-21.png
Courtesy of the National Weather Service

MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cape May County and the surrounding areas. 

The warning will be in effect until 6:15 p.m. July 1, according to the NWS. 

At 4:54 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Quinton to six miles south of Woodland Beach to near Big Stone Beach, moving east, at 25 mph. Heavy winds are expected with this storm system, which allows the possibility for damaged property and downed power lines. 

Residents are urged to seek shelter indoors on the lowest floor of their homes. 

