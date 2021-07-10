WOODBINE - An EF-1 tornado touched down near the entrance of the Ocean World Condominium Complex, in Woodbine, where it uprooted two cedar trees.
According to a report from the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado completely destroyed a picnic shelter at the complex's park area and spread debris consisting of structural remains and patio furniture hundreds of feet. The roof of the picnic shelter was dropped into a nearby swimming pool.
The tornado caused considerable structural damage to the complex's office and recreational building. The front door was blown out and ripped off of the structure, and the exterior wall was pushed outward several inches but did not completely collapse. The complex's entrance sign was also blown over, and another nearby cedar tree was uprooted.
The tornado continued westward, where it snapped a few trees along Ash Drive and Freidriechstadt Avenue. The tornado continued through a wooded area, then uprooted a few trees near the intersection of Dehirsch Avenue and Joffe Drive. At the same intersection, several tree limbs were snapped off, and sections of residential vinyl fencing were blown over.
The tornado continued across an open area, then ended near the intersection of Heilprin Avenue and Ocean Drive, where it snapped part of a pine tree off a house.