Event Snow Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2021.png
National Weather Service

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm watch for Cape May County, effective from 6 a.m. Jan. 31 to 6 a.m. Feb. 2.

According to the NWS, heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are also possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Snow will develop west to east in the morning Jan. 31, becoming a wintry mix later that night, followed by rain Feb. 1. Rain is expected to change back to snow Feb. 1 before ending Feb. 2. The highest snow totals and snowfall rates are most likely to occur overnight Feb. 1.

Motorists should plan on seeing slippery roads. Travel conditions will be impacted during this time, with the main impacts occurring during Feb. 1's morning and evening commutes.

Be sure to monitor NWS' latest forecasts for updated information at http://www.weather.gov/phi/ 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments