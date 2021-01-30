MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm watch for Cape May County, effective from 6 a.m. Jan. 31 to 6 a.m. Feb. 2.
According to the NWS, heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are also possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Snow will develop west to east in the morning Jan. 31, becoming a wintry mix later that night, followed by rain Feb. 1. Rain is expected to change back to snow Feb. 1 before ending Feb. 2. The highest snow totals and snowfall rates are most likely to occur overnight Feb. 1.
Motorists should plan on seeing slippery roads. Travel conditions will be impacted during this time, with the main impacts occurring during Feb. 1's morning and evening commutes.
Be sure to monitor NWS' latest forecasts for updated information at http://www.weather.gov/phi/