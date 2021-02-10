Below are cancellations, closings, and delays reported to the Cape May County Herald:
SCHOOLS:
All Atlantic Cape Community College campuses will remain closed Feb. 11. Students are asked to visit Blackboard for details. All college employees will be working remotely, so they're asked to check in with their supervisor for further details. The Atlantic County campus' Covid vaccine center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.
Ocean City will hold all-remote classes Feb. 11. Parents and students are asked to check Powerschool for further information.
