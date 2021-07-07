Tropical Storm Elsa Forecast
MOUNT HOLLY - The National Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Cape May County, as Tropical Storm Elsa is forecasted to affect the region. 

According to the NWS, a tropical storm watch means tropical storm conditions are possible in Cape May County within the next 48 hours. 

The storm may produce winds between 39-57 mph, the NWS said. 

Residents are urged to prepare for the storm's impact by securing property and preparing for potential wind damage. Hazardous driving conditions are possible with this storm, causing debris on roadways and creating poor conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. 

Residents should also prepare for potential power outages. 

Forecasts indicate a potential for up to storm surge 2 feet above ground level is possible. 

Rainfall may peak between 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts. 

Be sure to continue to monitor NWS' latest forecasts for updated information at http:/www.weather.gov/phi/.

