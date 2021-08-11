MaxApparentTDay1.png

Heat index forecast for Aug. 11, 2021.

 Courtesy of the National Weather Service

MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for Cape May County and the surrounding areas. 

The advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Aug. 12, the NWS said. 

Heat indexes around 105 Aug. 11 and up to 110 Aug. 12 away from the immediate coasts are possible. The most severe heat and humidity is forecasted to occur Aug. 12. The period of hot and humid conditions will likely continue through Aug. 13.  

Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s will not provide much relief from the heat, the NWS added. 

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, therefore the public is urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. 

