MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for Cape May County and surrounding areas.
According to the NWS, the watch will be in effect until 9 p.m. July 29.
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: July 29, 2021 @ 3:23 pm
