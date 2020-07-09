MAYS LANDING - According to a release, Atlantic City Electric is taking the following precautions, in preparation for Tropical Storm Fay, and has suggested measures residents can take to prepare, as well:
- Atlantic City Electric is closely monitoring the path of a Tropical Storm that is forecasted to bring heavy rain, high winds, and localized flooding in low-lying areas across the Atlantic City Electric service area. With the already saturated ground, strong winds and additional rain could result in downed trees that can damage the local energy grid and cause power outages for customers.
- Atlantic City Electric is prepared for this weather event, and crews will work to restore service safely and as quickly as possible, should this storm result in power outages for customers.
- In addition to internal line mechanics and other field workers, Atlantic City Electric has local overhead line contractors and tree-trimming personnel available to assist in any restoration effort. The company also can call on crews from its sister companies, Delmarva Power and Pepco, when available.
- Should Atlantic City Electric need extra assistance, the company can secure shared resources from other nearby companies in the Exelon family, including BGE and PECO in Philadelphia.
- The company also will have additional customer care representatives available to handle customer emergency and outage calls.
- Just like Atlantic City Electric prepares for damage that may occur, it’s always a good idea for customers to prepare for any forecasted severe weather.
- Have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable foods available.
- Charge cell phones and other mobile devices. Consider backup chargers.
- Have a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.
- More tips available at atlanticcityelectric.com/safety.
- If storm damage does occur:
- Always stay away from any storm-damaged electrical equipment, especially downed power lines and tree limbs that may come into contact with power lines.
- Check on elderly neighbors and relatives.
- Don't connect your generator directly to your home's wiring. Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage. Read and adhere to the manufacturer's instructions for safe operation.
- Safety is our top priority. Atlantic City Electric urges customers to stay away from downed wires and assume any downed wire is energized.
- To report an outage or downed wire, call 800-833-7476 or report and track through our mobile app or our website at atlanticcityelectric.com/storm.
- Customers also can text “Out” to 20661 to report their outage.
o Customers must first text “ADD OUTAGE” to 20661 to sign up for this service.
- Customers also are encouraged to follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/atlanticcityelectric and on Twitter at twitter.com/acelecconnect to receive the latest information from the company.
- Customers’ reports are vital to Atlantic City Electric’s restoration efforts. Atlantic City Electric also recommends that, when reporting an outage, customers request an automated call when their power is restored.
- Callbacks allow Atlantic City Electric to notify customers when work in their area is completed and they also help Atlantic City Electric locate outages that may be specific to customers’ homes.