MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter weather advisory, which will be in effect from 4 a.m. Feb. 18 to 10 a.m. Feb. 19.
According to the NWS, mixed precipitation is expected, with 1-3 inches of snow accumulation and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.
Motorists should prepare for slippery road conditions, which could affect morning and evening commutes Feb. 18 and the morning commute Feb. 19.
Snow could overspread the area early Feb. 18 and could be heavy at times. A change to sleet and freezing rain is expected by the afternoon.
Light, wintry precipitation will likely continue into the daytime hours Feb. 19.
Be sure to continue to monitor NWS' latest forecasts for updated information at http:/www.weather.gov/phi/.