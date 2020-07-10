ERMA - Due to Tropical Storm Fay, Cape May County Fare Free Transportation has suspended services July 10 to all Cape May County barrier islands.
Fare Free Transportation Services Canceled Due to Tropical Storm Fay
According to a release, dialysis services and Meals on Wheels will continue on the regular schedule for all 16 municipalities. All other services to the mainland communities are on schedule.
The full weekday schedule will resume July 13.
