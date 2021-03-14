shutterstock_717645178.jpg
MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a red flag warning for the area. 

According to the NWS, the warning will be in effect from 8 a.m. March 14 to 5 p.m. March 15. 

Northwest winds are projected to increase to 20-25 mph, with gusts around 35-40 mph from the afternoon into the evening March 14. Northwest winds will continue into Monday, at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 20 mph. from late March 14 into the evening March 15. 

Relative humidity is expected to drop around 20% in the afternoon March 14, recovering to only about 35-40% overnight and returning to 15-20% March 15. 

Gusty winds, dry air and drying fuels will create favorable conditions for wildfires. Residents should take caution, as any wildfires that develop can quickly become out of control and be challenging to contain. 

