AC Electrics Preps for Possible Tropical Storm Fay Damage
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high wind warning for Cape May County and the region. 

According to the NWS, the warning will be in effect from 2 p.m. April 30 to 4 a.m. May 1. 

Northwest winds between 25-35 mph may gust to between 50-60 mph, potentially causing property damage and power outages. The strongest wind gusts (60 mph) are most likely to occur from late afternoon April 30 through pre-dawn hours May 1, the NWS said. 

Travel may also be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, the NWS added. 

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, people should stay in lower levels of their homes and avoid windows. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments