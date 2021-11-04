Weather Image

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a freeze warning for Cape May County, which will be in effect from 11 p.m. Nov. 4 to 9 a.m. Nov. 5. 

According to the NWS, sub-freezing temperatures, as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit, are expected. Residents should take precautions and protect tender plants from the cold. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments