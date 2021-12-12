code blue shutterstock
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management has issued a “Code Blue” advisory for all of Cape May County, effective from 6:00 p.m. Dec. 12 to 6:00 a.m. Dec. 13.

“Code Blue” conditions are in effect when the temperature reaches 32 degrees or lower. A “Code Blue” emergency is intended to protect homeless individuals living outside, on the streets, in parks or poorly insulated settings, who are at risk for cold related exposure and possible death.

Persons seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling 2-1-1. For questions or additional information, contact the county's Office of Emergency Management.

Additional information regarding the “Code Blue” advisory can be found on the Cape May County website. (capemaycountynj.gov)

