MOUNT HOLLY - Cape May County has been issued a severe thunderstorm watch by the National Weather Service (NWS) June 4. 

The watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. June 4, the NWS said. 

Visit weather.gov/phi/ehwo for more information on potential weather hazards. 

