MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a frost advisory for Cape May County. 

According to the NWS, the advisory will be in effect Nov. 4, from midnight until 9 a.m. 

Temperatures as low as 33 degrees Fahrenheit are expected, which will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. The public is urged to take precautions. 

