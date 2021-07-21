Weather Image

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Cape May County and surrounding areas. 

According to the NWS, the watch will be in effect until 8 p.m. July 21. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments