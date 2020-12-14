COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management advises all municipalities that Cape May County will be under “Code Blue” severe weather advisory effective from:
- 6 p.m. Dec. 14 to 6 a.m. Dec. 15
- 6 p.m. Dec. 15 to 6 a.m. Dec. 16
- 6 p.m. Dec. 16 to 6 a.m. Dec. 17
- 6 p.m. Dec. 17 to 6 a.m. Dec. 18
- 6 p.m. Dec. 18 to 6 a.m. Dec. 19
According to a release, “Code Blue” conditions are in effect when the temperature reaches 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
A “Code Blue” emergency is intended to protect homeless individuals living outside, on the streets, in parks or poorly insulated settings, who are at risk for cold-related exposure and possible death.
Those needing shelter during a Code Blue declaration can call the Cape May County Division of Social Services, at (609) 886-6200 ext. 2434, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or call 211 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends and holidays.
Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services website, www.cmcbss.com.