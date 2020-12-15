COURT HOUSE - The National Weather Service has issued a costal flood warning for Cape May County.
The coastal flood warning will be in effect from 7 p.m. Dec. 16 to 3 p.m. Dec. 17.
One to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
A coastal flood warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials.
Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs.
Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, at water.weather.gov/ahps, for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge.
Be sure to continue to monitor NWS' latest forecasts for updated information at http:/www.weather.gov/phi/.