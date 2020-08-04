Isaias Pummels County, Drops Tornado in Strathmere

COURT HOUSE - After battering the Carolinas as a hurricane, Tropical Storm Isaias traveled up the East Coast and brought severe weather to New Jersey Aug. 4.
According to NJ.com, the storm, as confirmed by the National Weather Service, produced a tornado that touched down in Strathmere. The extent of the damage is not yet known, as of midafternoon Aug. 4.
Gov. Phil Murphy urged residents and visitors to stay indoors and avoid roadways, as downed power lines were reported as the storm traveled north.
