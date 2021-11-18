Total,Lunar,Eclipse,2015
RIO GRANDE -- Early risers in Cape May County may get a rare opportunity Nov. 19, when a partial lunar eclipse is expected to be visible from the area.

As long as clouds clear, the eclipse should be visible around 2 a.m. and is forecasted to last for close to three hours. 

Though rain is expected from late Nov. 18 into early Nov. 19, the clouds should clear in time for at least the latter half of the show.  

The moon is expected to turn a reddish, orange color, astronomers say. The best place to watch the eclipse is away from all artificial light, in the darkest outdoor environment possible. 

The eclipse is expected to be the longest in centuries, according to scientists. 

The county's beaches will be a prime location for viewing with little unnatural light and the stunning reflection of the moon off the ocean. 

To learn more about tonight’s event, watch the video below from National Geographic’s YouTube page:

