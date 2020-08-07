COURT HOUSE - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for Cape May County, until 11:30 p.m.
According to NWS, at 7:24 p.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving into the warned area from the west. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.
- Hazard
- Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
- Source
- Radar Indicated
- Impact
- Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas.
- Some locations that could experience flooding include: Vineland, Atlantic City, Millville, Bridgeton, Ocean City, Cape May, Cumberland, Pleasantville, Hammonton, Somers Point, Ventnor City, Brigantine, Northfield, Absecon, Margate City, Buena, Egg Harbor City, North Wildwood, Laurel Lake and Wildwood Crest.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are possible in the warned area.
- Precautionary/Preparedness Actions
- Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots.
Be sure to continue to monitor NWS' latest forecasts for updated information at http:/www.weather.gov/phi/.