MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm watch for Cape May County Feb. 5.
According to the NWS, the watch will be in effect between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 7.
Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, and snow and sleet accumulations could be over 5 inches.
Snow will move in overnight Feb. 7 and may start as rain in places before changing to snow. Snow may fall heavy at times in the morning Feb. 7, mixing back over with sleet and rain at times, especially near the coast, which could lower amounts. Precipitation will taper off from west to east in the mid-to-late afternoon.
Be sure to monitor NWS' latest forecasts for updated information at http://www.weather.gov/phi/