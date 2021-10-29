Crest Flooding - File Photo
File Photo

MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a coastal flood warning for Cape May County, in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 29.

According to the NWS, One to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. 

At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may occur.

A coastal flood means that moderate or major tidal

flooding is occurring or imminent. Residents are urged to prepare for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property, including following the recommendations of local emergency management officials.

Motorists are urged not to drive their vehicles through floodwaters.

Be sure to continue to monitor NWS' latest forecasts for updated information at http:/www.weather.gov/phi/.

