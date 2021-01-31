MOUNT HOLLY - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a coastal flood warning for Cape May County from 7 a.m. Feb. 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 2.
According to NWS, one to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may occur.
A coastal flood warning means moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property.
Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through floodwaters.
Be sure to continue to monitor NWS' latest forecasts for updated information at http:/www.weather.gov/phi/.