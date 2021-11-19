code blue shutterstock
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management advises all municipalities that Cape May County will be under “Code Blue” severe weather advisory effective from 6:00 pm, on November 19, 2021 through 6:00 am, on November 20, 2021.

“Code Blue” conditions are in effect when the temperature reaches 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

A “Code Blue” emergency is intended to protect homeless individuals living outside, on the streets, in parks or poorly insulated settings, who are at risk for cold related exposure and possible death.

Those who need shelter during this “Code Blue” declaration should call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext 2434, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Call 2-1-1 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, and holidays.  

Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services web site

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments